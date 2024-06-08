Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to resign? BJP leader says ‘have a strategy to...’
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with Amit Shah on Saturday amid resignation buzz. The development came mere days after the BJP leader announced plans to step down ahead of assembly polls. Fadnavis had indicated his desire to take up organisational responsibilities to “strengthen the BJP" as the elections loomed. The Maharashtra leader however downplayed his resignation offer on Saturday, insisting that he 'was not running away'.