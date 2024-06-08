Fadnavis had announced that he would like to step down as Deputy CM and take on more organisational responsibilities to ‘strengthen the BJP’ ahead of the assembly polls due in less than six months.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with Amit Shah on Saturday amid resignation buzz. The development came mere days after the BJP leader announced plans to step down ahead of assembly polls. Fadnavis had indicated his desire to take up organisational responsibilities to "strengthen the BJP" as the elections loomed. The Maharashtra leader however downplayed his resignation offer on Saturday, insisting that he 'was not running away'.

“I had led BJP in this Lok Sabha election, so I said I am responsible for this defeat. I had asked to be allowed to leave my post so that I could work at the grassroots for the Vidhan Sabha elections. But the top leadership showed faith in me. Some people thought that I was disappointed, but I am not going to run away. Our inspiration is Chhatrapati Shivaji. I have not taken any emotional decision, I have a strategy in mind," NDTV quoted Fadnavis as telling reporters.

Reports quoting sources also indicate that Shah had refused his offer to resign and asked Fadnavis to continue his work in the state government. Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar also indicated on Friday that the matter was not discussed during the NDA meeting in Delhi.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah speaks to Devendra Fadnavis, rejects his offer to resign as Maharashtra Deputy CM The BJP and its allies failed to secure a majority in the state during the recent Lok Sabha polls — winning only.. The BJP won only nine seats in the state while the Shiv Sena (led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde) secured seven seats. The NCP (led by fellow Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar) could secure only one seat.

Fadnavis had offered to resign a day after the party's poor showing in the Lok Sabha polls. Top RSS leaders had also met the BJP leader at his Nagpur residence this week to discuss the post-poll scenario.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are expected to take place in October this year.

(With inputs from agencies)

