Devendra Fadnavis opposes Nawab Malik's induction in ruling Maha Yuti alliance in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote the letter to NCP leader Ajit Pawar hours after Nawab Malik attended the winter session of the state legislature on Thursday.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote to his cabinet colleague and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday, opposing the induction of NCP MLA Nawab Malik in the ruling 'Maha Yuti' alliance.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message