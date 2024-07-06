In a big message to leaders and spokespersons of Mahayuti, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday asked them not to speak against each other. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fadnavis made the remark while addressing leaders and functionaries of BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar) in Mumbai while asking them to inform public about government schemes and implementation.

Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar also addressed the gathering and said that public should be aware of the Opposition's fake narrative. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The remark comes as both Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) are gearing-up for state assembly elections likely to be held in October.

"I want to request our leaders and spokesperson (of Mahayuti), don't speak against each other. Often our spokespersons speak against each other. We should stop it," reported ANI quoting Fadnavis.

Further reiterating that they are in 'Yuti' (alliance), Fadnavis added, “If you have any problem, talk with Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar and me. A narrative is being developed that we are not together." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP leader said that the Opposition is ready to make compromises among them so we also have to walk together. "When we are in alliance, everyone have some expectations, but every party has to compromise something. The alliance remains intact only when you compromise. We have to walk together and take decisiosn. If we don't like any decision, we have to discuss it within four walls."

What Devendra Fadnavi said — After the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Maha Vikas Aghadi says they have massively won. It is true they have got more seats. But if you look at votes, they have got only 2 lakh more votes than us because of which they won 30 seats.

— If we are determined, we can get 25 lakh votes more than them (in assembly elections). If we even get 20 lakh more votes than them, we can win 200 seats, and we have that potential. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

— Even if we have lost technically in Lok Sabha polls, we are now fully prepared.

— They (opposition) were lying everyday, but we neglected it.

— Our fight was not with those three parties, but with the fake narrative. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

— You can win one election using falsehood, but not all the time

— If we take our schemes to the people, no one can defeat us.

— We have to inform about our positive work everyday. The memory of the public is short, so you should inform them regularly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

— The Opposition are opposing 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, but you visit places, you will find their people standing with forms.

What Ajit Pawar said Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar accused the opposition of spreading fake narratives in the name of the Constitution at the time of elections.

- Development work has been done for the people of Maharashtra. The government takes decisions for the betterment of the state. The public should be aware of the Opposition's fake narrative. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

