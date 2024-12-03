As suspense continues over who will become the next Maharashtra CM, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday evening visited caretaker CM Eknath Shinde at his official residence Varsha in south Mumbai.

The visit comes less than 24 hours before the key BJP meeting where the newly elected MLAs will decide on the legislature party leader.

Following the meeting on Wednesday, central observers — Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupana — will announce the name of the Chief Minister.

Shinde, the Shiv Sena Chief and a key constituent of the BJP-led Mahayuti, who has been unwell for the last few days amid reports of him being upset following Mahayuti leaders' meeting in the national capital, visited a private hospital in Thane for a ‘check-up’ after returning from native village in Satara on Monday.

Reacting to the meeting between Fadnavis and Shinde, Shiv Sena leader Bharatshet Gogawale said, "Devendra Fadnavis had come to meet Eknath Shinde to inquire about his ill health."

However, when asked if the Sena chief would also take the oath, he added, "After a decision is taken, Eknath Shinde will take the oath."

Who will become CM? BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, a two-time former chief minister, is being touted as the frontrunner for the top post. However, distribution of portfolios among the three allies might not be a smooth process as Shiv Sena leaders have been demanding Home portfolio.

Shinde reiterates support On Monday, Eknath Shinde once again made it clear that he won't be an obstacle in BJP getting the chief minister's post.

“I have already given my unconditional support to the party leadership and I will support their decision. The government will be formed, and there won't be any issues. There is coordination between all three parties," said Shinde.

Oath taking ceremony The oath taking ceremony of chief minister is slated to take place at Azad Maidan on the evening of December 5. The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Seats Mahayuti Alliance Won The Mahayuti won 230 of the 288 assembly seats. The BJP led with 132 seats, while the Shiv Sena got 57 and the NCP 41 seats.

Who all will attend? — The swearing-in ceremony will be a grand affair with nearly 42,000 attendees.

— PM Modi, nine to ten Union ministers, and 19 chief ministers and deputy chief ministers are likely to attend the ceremony.

— It will be telecast live across the state wherever LED screens are available.

— Separate seating arrangement made for 2,000 VVIPs

Will Uddhav Thackeray attend? Former chief minister, and Shiv Sena UBT chief Thackeray will be invited by the General Administration Department as per the protocol, said BJP leader Prasad Lad while speaking to PTI.