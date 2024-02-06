Ajit Pawar's faction is real Nationalist Congress Party, declares Election Commission
The ECI's decision comes as a setback for his uncle, and senior leader Sharad Pawar against whom Ajit Pawar led a rebellion in July 2023 to join the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government
In a significant boost to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the Election Commission of India on Tuesday declared his faction as the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The election body made the decision on the basis “Test of legislative majority" factor which worked in the favor of Ajit Pawar.