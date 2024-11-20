NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule expressed her readiness to respond to the five questions raised by BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi regarding her alleged involvement in a cryptocurrency fraud case on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis commented on the ongoing controversy surrounding alleged 'cash for vote' allegations involving BJP's Vinod Tawde and the audio clips implicating Supriya Sule of the NCP-SCP and Congress' Nana Patole.

Speaking to ANI, Sule said, “I am ready to answer his (Sudhanshu Trivedi) 5 questions wherever he wants. Time of his choice, place of his choice and platform of his choice. I am ready to answer him because all the allegations are completely false."

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Trivedi said, “we want to ask 5 questions to the Congress Party, one, are you involved in the bitcoin transaction? Second, are you in contact with this person named Gaurav Gupta or Mehta? Third, the chats are yours (of your leaders) or not? Fourth, the audio in the audio clips is yours or not? Fifth, who are the 'big people'?"

Fadnavis, said, "As far as Vinod Tawde is concerned, I made it clear yesterday too that neither did he distribute any money nor was any money found with him. A deliberate attempt was made to stoke controversy, an ecosystem was used. As far as the allegations on Supriya Sule and Nana Patole are concerned, the manner in which a former IPS officer has levelled allegations and released a few clips, I feel that it is a very serious matter. I would only like to say that this matter should be seriously investigated. It is essential for truth to come out. "

He further expressed concerns and noted, “Allegations are very serious, this should be fully investigated and a fair report should be brought before people, this is what I think...The voice seems to be similar to Supriya Sule but with all fairness, let everything be clear. If anyone doctors voice, it can be deciphered through AI...We hope that it is deciphered at that earliest because I do not consider this an election-related matter, it is a matter related to national security."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar claimed that he recognized his sister's voice in the audio clips mentioned by former IPS officer Patil as evidence of Sule's involvement in the scam and promised an investigation into it, ANI reported.

"Whatever audio clip is being shown, I just know that I have worked with both of them. One of them is my sister and the other is someone with whom I have worked a lot. The audio clip has their voices, I can figure out from their tone. An inquiry will be done and everything will be clear," Pawar said.

On Tuesday, Ravindranath Patil, a former IPS officer from Pune, made a serious allegation against NCP-SP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, along with Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole. Patil accused the two leaders of misappropriating bitcoins from a 2018 cryptocurrency fraud case, claiming they used the funds to finance the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly elections. Patil has stated that he is prepared to support any investigation into the matter.

This allegation comes amid the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly elections, which are being held in a single phase on November 20.