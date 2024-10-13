Maharashtra Elections: Uddhav Thackeray’s big take on CM’s face, Sharad Pawar too agrees: ’Quite clear and...’

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) will announce its chief ministerial face only after the ruling Mahayuti does the same

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published13 Oct 2024, 03:52 PM IST
Maharashtra Elections: Uddhav Thackeray's big take on CM's face, Sharad Pawar too agrees: 'Quite clear and...'
Maharashtra Elections: Uddhav Thackeray’s big take on CM’s face, Sharad Pawar too agrees: ’Quite clear and...’

Launching a blistering attack on the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday slammed the state government over the law-and-order situation, corruption and non-fulfilment of promises.

Dodging the question about who will be the Maha Vikas Agadhi's (MVA) chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra, the UBT leader said the MVA will announce its chief ministerial face only after the ruling Mahayuti does the same. 

