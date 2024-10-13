Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Maharashtra Elections: Uddhav Thackeray's big take on CM's face, Sharad Pawar too agrees: 'Quite clear and...'

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) will announce its chief ministerial face only after the ruling Mahayuti does the same

Launching a blistering attack on the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday slammed the state government over the law-and-order situation, corruption and non-fulfilment of promises.

Dodging the question about who will be the Maha Vikas Agadhi's (MVA) chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra, the UBT leader said the MVA will announce its chief ministerial face only after the ruling Mahayuti does the same.

