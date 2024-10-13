Launching a blistering attack on the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday slammed the state government over the law-and-order situation, corruption and non-fulfilment of promises.

Dodging the question about who will be the Maha Vikas Agadhi's (MVA) chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra, the UBT leader said the MVA will announce its chief ministerial face only after the ruling Mahayuti does the same.