BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis accepted the post of the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra to honour the call of the top party leadership.

He was in the loop throughout and was aware of the developments taking place in the State, reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

“Fadnavis was aware of every development that was happening in Maharashtra and without him and his sharp political acumen this could not have really happened. Therefore, it is too far-fetched to say that Fadnavis was not kept in the loop," said a top BJP functionary as quoted by ANI.

Fadnavis went ahead to take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister after a call from PM Modi on at least two occasions, reported the agency. Also, an appeal was made to Fadnavis on Twitter by BJP national president JP Nadda as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Also, Fadnavis was asked to reconsider his decision after he made the announcement that he will not be a part of the State government.

“Fadnavis has been a top administrator and an upright leader. He would be a huge addition to the government and the moment the party realized that he had made a surprise announcement he was asked to reconsider his decision within a couple of hours," ANI quoted a senior party functionaty as saying.

The functionary further stated that Fadnavis has been a loyal party cadre, who has risen from the ranks and therefore he understands the discipline in the system.

The party sources lauded Fadnavis and said it was because of his leadership as the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly that the party was able to win the third Rajya Sabha seat recently and also stage a massive coup against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena government in the state.

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde took oath as the 20th Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Fadnavis took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister on Thursday.

To prove its majority in the State Assembly, Shinde's government will face a Vote of Confidence on July 4. The Special Session of the Maharashtra Assembly will be held on July 3 and 4.

Meanwhile, with other contours to be settled and ministries to be declared, Devendra Fadnavis has decided to skip the BJP national executive meeting in Hyderabad and focus on the State.