Maharashtra Floor Test Live Updates: CM Eknath Shinde wins trust vote

04 Jul 2022, 12:58 PM IST
2 Congress leaders were late, some absent for trust vote
Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray arrived in the House just minutes before the doors were locked for a head count. Former ministers Ashok Chavan and Vijay Wadettiwar of Congress were out of the House, so they will not be able to vote. Nawab Malik amd Anil Deshmukh also didn't come to House for voting.
04 Jul 2022, 12:29 PM IST
Everything isn't taken to heart in politics: Devendra Fadnavis
I had once said that I'll come back. But when I said that, several people mocked me. I've come back today and brought him (Eknath Shinde) along with me. I won't take revenge on people who mocked me. I'll forgive them, everything isn't taken to heart in politics: Devendra Fadnavis
04 Jul 2022, 12:02 PM IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins the trust vote
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins the trust vote by a 164-99 margin, 3 members abstained from voting.
04 Jul 2022, 11:41 AM IST
Speaker allows Opposition demand for division of vote
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar on Monday allowed the demand of the Opposition and began the division of votes in the trust vote.
04 Jul 2022, 11:36 AM IST
04 Jul 2022, 11:33 AM IST
Eknath Shinde got 164 votes in his favour
Eknath Shinde got 164 votes in his favour during trust vote in the Assembly. Now votes against the trust vote will be counted from the opposition benches.
04 Jul 2022, 11:28 AM IST
Eknath Shinde-led govt reaches the majority mark
Eknath Shinde-led govt reaches the majority mark of 144 in the Maharashtra Assembly, head count still going on, ANI reported
04 Jul 2022, 11:18 AM IST
Eknath Shinde-BJP govt faces floor test, Voting begins
Eknath Shinde-led government's floor test in Maharashtra Assembly. Voting begins
04 Jul 2022, 11:16 AM IST
Another MLA, Shyamsundar Shinde joined Eknath Shinde group
Another MLA, Shyamsundar Shinde joined Eknath Shinde group just before the trust vote. So, since yesterday 2 Shiv Sena MLAs have switched sides. Aaditya Thackeray has not reached the House yet. Head count is underway.
04 Jul 2022, 11:14 AM IST
Maharashtra trust vote begins
Maharashtra Assembly | Trust vote propsped by BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar & Shiv Sena's Bharat Gogawale. After voice vote, on proposal of trust vote, opposition demands a division of vote
Speaker allows the demand & begins the division of votes, asks members to stand for head count
04 Jul 2022, 11:12 AM IST
MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly
At present, the BJP has 106 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly and Shinde is leading 39 rebel Shiv Sena legislators and some Independents. After the death of a Shiv Sena MLA recently, the current strength of the Assembly is reduced to 287, thus the majority mark is 144.
04 Jul 2022, 11:11 AM IST
Bharat Gogawale gives petition to susped 16 MLAs of Uddhav Thackeray faction
Chief whip of the Shiv Sena - Eknath Shinde faction- Bharat Gogawale has given a petition to the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker for the suspension of 16 party MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray faction for violation of whip. The Speaker's office has confirmed that the notice will be issued to 16 MLAs of Shiv Sena