Maharashtra : Former Congress Minister Padmakar Valvi to join BJP tomorrow

Congress leader Padmakar Valvi met state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Maech 12, Tuesday.

Valvi, also a former minister, is speculated to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tomorrow, March 13, as per a report by NDTV.

Padmakar Valvi is a former Congress MLA from Shahada constituency in Nandurbar. Valvi, former sports minister in the state, is one of the prominent faces of the Congress in Nandurbar and North Maharashtra.

Valvi's swicth comes at a time when both NDA and INDIA bloc partners are discussion seat sharing formula for Maharashtra for the upcming Lok Sabha Polls 2024.

The speculation about Valvi's switch comes on a day when Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi was in tribal-dominated Nandurbar district as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

In 2009, Valvi was was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Shahada Constituency. He, however, lost the election in 2014.

Speculation over that Valvi’s switch to the BJP was has been doing rounds for past two years with Valvi deniying. But now after meeting Chandrasekhar Bawankule, he has finally decided to join BJP.

