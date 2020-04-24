Maharashtra governor keeps everyone guessing on CM’s MLC nomination

NEW DELHI : The Maharashtra government led by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray may face a political crisis, with time running out for the Shiv Sena chief to become a member of either the Legislative Assembly or the Council, before he completes six months in office on 28 May.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi, the alliance between Shiv Sena, the Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is concerned that governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is yet to respond to the cabinet’s recommendation for nominating the CM to the legislative council, which was sent on 11 April.

The decision to nominate Thackeray as a member of the council was taken by the alliance as the Election Commission (EC) had put all polls on hold in view of the pandemic.

“This is not the time to push Maharashtra into a political and constitutional crisis. At a time when the entire state machinery is trying to fight pandemic, we feel there is a deliberate attempt to destabilize the state government and create difficulties for chief minister Uddhav Thackeray," said a senior Shiv Sena leader.

The Shiv Sena, in discussion with the Congress and the NCP leadership, is working on another strategy to tackle the situation if the governor does not accept the recommendation of the state government.

“According to the rules, the governor is bound to accept the recommendations of the state government, but that has not happened yet. It is a strange situation because someone who was willing to conduct a swearing-in ceremony for the BJP early in the morning so that Devendra Fadnavis can become CM for the second time, the same person has not found the time to accept the recommendation of the state cabinet," said the Shiv Sena leader mentioned above.

The problem is that the tenure of the nominated seat for which Thackeray’s name has been proposed ends on 6 June, said a senior Congress leader from Maharashtra requesting anonymity. “The norm is that election or nomination for such a brief duration does not usually happen, but this is an unprecedented circumstance as elections cannot take place. Even if the tenure gets over early, he can always be re-nominated from the same seat," he said.

Bombay High Court on Monday had clarified that the governor had the power to take a decision on the recommendation and the issue was outside the EC’s purview.

Sanjay Hegde, senior advocate and constitutional expert, cited the 1974 case of Shamsher Singh, which held that the governor or President is bound by the recommendations made by the state or Centre, respectively. “In this case, the governor is not acting on the recommendation as the six-year term of the nominated members appoin-ted by him ends on 6 June and the nomination is reserved for people with special knowledge or practical experience in specific stipulated fields," he said.

“Generally, even the EC does not conduct bypolls for a very short duration. However, the cabinet may reiterate its recommendation and the governor will be bound to make the nomination for the unexpired portion. A suitable constitutional mechanism has to be brought in by the Maharashtra government to resolve the tricky situation," he said.

