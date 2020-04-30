Home > Politics > News > Maharashtra Governor puts the MLC election ball in EC’s court
Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (C) and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (L) with the newly sworn-in Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Justice Dipankar Datta (R) at the latter's oath ceremony at Rajbhavan in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) (PTI28-04-2020_000156B) (PTI)
Maharashtra Governor puts the MLC election ball in EC’s court

2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2020, 09:44 PM IST Anuja, Gyan Varma

  • Election Commission (EC) is scheduled to hold a meeting on Friday in which this issue is going to be taken up, according to people aware of developments
  • The decision of the Governor comes nearly three weeks after the Maharashtra cabinet recommend the name of Uddhav Thackeray as an MLC

NEW DELHI : In what has the potential to end nearly a month long political uncertainty in Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Thursday put the onus of legislative council elections for nine seats in the state on Election Commission (EC) requesting it should be ‘declared at the earliest’. The move, if accepted, could pave way for getting the appointment of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as an MLC getting accepted. The situation was necessitated as Thackeray completes six months in office on 28 May and is yet to become a legislator.

Election Commission (EC) is scheduled to hold a meeting on Friday in which this issue is going to be taken up, according to people aware of developments. All major elections in the country have been put on hold by the EC owing to the unprecedented spread of coronavirus pandemic which has made conduct of elections difficult. On Friday, according to the person quoted above, EC will discuss ways if an exception can be made and what would be the process.

“The Governor has made the request to Election Commission to fill the 9 seats in the legislative council, that have been lying vacant from 24 April, with a view to end the current uncertainty in the state," a release by the Governor’s office on Wednesday said. Koshiyari in the letter has added that certain relaxations have been made from lockdown, council elections too can be held with some guidelines. In the letter, he has also spoken about the specific case of Thackeray saying his election by 27 May is “needed" as he is not a member of either of the Houses.

The decision of the Governor comes nearly three weeks after the Maharashtra cabinet recommend the name of Thackeray as an MLC. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government had then suggested that Governor should make Thackeray a nominated member of legislative council since elections for the vacant post was not happening due to Coronavirus pandemic.

The timing of the Governor's recommendation is interesting because it comes just a day after Thackeray spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to intervene. If Thackeray does not become a member of legislative assembly or council by 27 May, when he completes six months in office, he will have to resign from the post leading the state to a constitutional and political crisis

