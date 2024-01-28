Maharashtra govt’s decision to give OBC benefits to Marathas could lead to unrest in state: Union minister Narayan Rane

Reacting to the Maharashtra government's decision to give all benefits enjoyed by the OBCs (other backward communities) to Marathas till they get reservation, Union minister Narayan Rane on Sunday said it could lead to an unrest in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, Rane said that he does not approve of the state government's decision and assurance to the Maratha community regarding the reservation.

"It will lead to suppression of the Maratha community that has a historical legacy and it will also be an encroachment on the other backward communities" Rane said. "It could lead to an unrest in the state," he said, adding that he will speak on the issue on Monday also.

Activist Manoj Jarange on Saturday called off his indefinite fast for Maratha quota after the Maharashtra government accepted his demands, with chief minister Eknath Shinde announcing that till Marathas get reservation, they will be given all the benefits enjoyed by the OBCs.

A draft notification was issued by the government following negotiations with Jarange, stating that blood relatives of a Maratha person, who has records to show that he belongs to the agrarian Kunbi community, would also be recognised as Kunbi.

Kunbi, an agrarian community, falls in the OBC category, and Jarange, who is spearheading the agitation for reservation for the Marathas since last August, has been demanding Kunbi certificates for all Marathas.

Maharashtra cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal has also expressed dissatisfaction over his government's decision and questioned the “backdoor entry" of Marathas into the OBC category.

Bhujbal also claimed that Justice (retd) Sandeep Shinde, who heads a committee set up to find Kunbi records of Marathas, was getting almost double the salary drawn by the Chief Justice of India and called it an unnecessary expenditure.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has tried to assuage concerns of the OBCs, stating that Marathas would not get Kunbi caste certificate without any proof.

(With inputs from agencies)

