Maharashtra govt to challenge Bombay HC's order on charges against Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra govt to challenge Bombay HC's order on charges against Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh submits resignation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 03:45 PM IST PTI

  Anil Deshmukh resigned as Maharashtra's home minister on Monday after the HC directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into the allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh

MUMBAI : The Maharashtra government will move the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court's order for a preliminary probe by the CBI into allegations of corruption against NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Tuesday.

Deshmukh resigned as Maharashtra's home minister on Monday after the HC directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into the allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh.

Later, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari handed over the charge of the key department to cabinet minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Walse Patil said the state government will provide all assistance to the CBI for its probe into the matter.

"The government will challenge the high court's order in the Supreme Court," he said.

On March 25, Singh filed a criminal public interest litigation seeking a CBI probe against Deshmukh who, he claimed, had asked police officers, including suspended cop Sachin Waze, to extort 100 crore from bars and restaurants.

Deshmukh has denied any wrongdoing.

