Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh again gets threat calls

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has again received threat calls over his stance in connection with the controversy involving actress Kangana Ranaut. The threat call was received at the Minister's Nagpur office. Earlier also, an anonymous caller phoned Deshmukh's Nagpur office, threatening him and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, a minister said on Monday.

A threat call was received yesterday at Nagpur office of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, following his statement on actor Kangana Ranaut: Official at State Home Minister's office. #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

On Sunday, Mumbai police had beefed up security outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence Matoshree after an unidentified caller, claiming to be fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's aide, called the bungalow's landline number and had threatened to blow up Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence.

Kangana Ranaut, who is in the eye of the storm over her recent remarks in which she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). She recently also said that she feared Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia", and would prefer security either from her home state Himachal Pradesh or the Centre.

Deshmukh last week said those who think Maharashtra or Mumbai is not safe for them have no right to live in the state.

On Monday, he expressed surprise over the Centre's decision to provide 'Y-plus' security to Ranaut, who, he said, had "insulted" Mumbai and Maharashtra with her remarks.









