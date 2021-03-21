Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis today in a press conference has said that Maharastra's Home Minister Anil Deshmukh must resign over Param Bir Singh's allegations.

Devendra Fadnavis said NCP chief Sharad Pawar was trying to save the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in view of allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Devendra Fadnavis said, "This matter cannot be investigated till Maharashtra Home Minister stays on his post."

Commenting on the statements given by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on the allegation on Anil Deshmukh, Fadnavis said,"Sharad Pawar created this govt (Maharashtra) hence he is defending them. Sachin Waze was brought back in service on orders of Maharashtra Chief Minister & Home Minister only. Pawar Sahab is fleeting away from the truth."

"Before Param Bir Singh, Maharashtra DG Subodh Jaiswal had submitted a report to Maharashtra Chief Minister regarding corruption over police transfers. But CM didn't act on it. Hence, DG Jaiswal had to resign from his post," the BJP leader added.

"We demand Home Minister's resignation. If he doesn't then CM must remove him. An impartial probe must be conducted.... The letter also states that CM was intimated about this earlier so why didn't he act on it?," Fadnavis said.

The Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly also questioned Pawar's statement that the latter would suggest the CM to seek retired IPS officer Julio Ribeiro's help for looking into the claims made by Singh.

Fadnavis also said how could Ribeiro, who retired 15 years ago, can conduct an "inquiry of Param Bir Singh and the home minister. Will he have that authority and can he conduct a fair probe? Meanwhile, BJP workers on Sunday staged demonstrations in Nagpur demanding resignation of Deshmukh over Singh's letter.

"Waze (a former encounter specialist who was suspended after the alleged custodial death of bomb blast suspect Khwaja Yunis in 2003) was reinstated by a committee headed by Param Bir Singh. But how is it possible that Waze was given important cases and postings without the knowledge of the CM and the home minister?" "Pawar should say that Waze was reinstated on the instructions of the CM and the home minister, and with their blessings, he was given key cases and postings," the former chief minister claimed.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis claimed that allegations were raised earlier against state Home department by a top police officer.

"Param Bir Singh is not the first person to raise such allegations. Earlier, a report was submitted by then Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal about a racket involving touts in transferring police officials in exchange of money, but the state government didn't take any action on that report.

Jaiswal had submitted the report containing full transcript to the chief minister and the home minister via the then commissioner of Intelligence," he said

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who was recently transferred, has alleged that Maharashtra Home Minister had asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect ₹100 crore for him every month.

The officer has made these allegations in a letter written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Param Bir Singh on Saturday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's involvement in severe "malpractices".

However, Anil Deshmukh on Saturday refuted all the allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against him. Deshmukh said the police officer made these false allegations to save himself from legal action.

Taking to Twitter, Deshmukh said, "Sachin Waze's direct links in Antilia Case and Mansukh Hiren case are coming forward. Param Bir Singh is afraid that its connections will reach up to him. He has made these false allegations to save and protect himself from legal action,"

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via