Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh must resign: Devendra Fadnavis

"Waze (a former encounter specialist who was suspended after the alleged custodial death of bomb blast suspect Khwaja Yunis in 2003) was reinstated by a committee headed by Param Bir Singh. But how is it possible that Waze was given important cases and postings without the knowledge of the CM and the home minister?" "Pawar should say that Waze was reinstated on the instructions of the CM and the home minister, and with their blessings, he was given key cases and postings," the former chief minister claimed.