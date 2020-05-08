The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the list of four candidates for the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections scheduled to be held on May 21. The party has fielded Pravin Datke (Nagpur city BJP chief), Gopichand Padalkar, Ajit Gopchade, and Ranjit Singh Mohite Patil.

The polling will be held on May 21 to fill the 9 vacant seats. These seats fell vacant on April 24 and the elections were withheld due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, the poll panel had last week granted permission for holding elections to the Legislative Council in Maharashtra and stated that necessary guidelines will need to be ensured for safety against COVID-19 during the elections.

The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra has finalised candidatures of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and senior leader Neelam Gorhe for the May 21 MLC polls. Gorhe is the sitting deputy chairman of the Legislative Council.

Getting elected to either Houses of the state legislature is a Constitutional obligation for Thackeray, who is currently not an elected member.

As per a notification issued by the Election Commission, the last date for filing of the nominations is May 11 and the date for withdrawal is May 14.

