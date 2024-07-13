Maharashtra Legislative Council polls: Congress vows action against ‘traitors’ who cross-voted

Congress leaders have vowed to take punitive action after several party lawmakers cross-voted during the recent Maharashtra Legislative Council elections. The ruling Mahayuti alliance won nine out of 11 seats — with results indicating that at least seven Congress MLAs defied the party directive.

“The state unit has information about who cross-voted. We set a trap during the biennial council election and those cross-voted were today trapped. The party will take action against those who have committed anti-party work and betrayed the party. They will be shown the doors,” said Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole.

The visibly angry politician insisted during an address on Friday that the Congress would take ‘stern action’ against such ‘treacherous’ individuals.

As per the results at least seven out of 37 Congress MLAs in the state cross-voted on Friday. The party had reportedly fixed a quota of 30 first preference votes for its candidate Pradyna Satav with the remaining seven votes set to go towards Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Milind Narvekar. The final results however indicated that Satav had received 25 first preference votes while Narvekar secured 22 first preference votes. Peasants and Workers' Party candidate Jayant Patil (who was backed by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction) lost due to the cross-voting.

Meanwhile Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut dubbed the polls 'a contest between money and people's power'. He alleged that the "rate" of the MLAs of smaller parties and independents was soaring like a stock market. He also suggested that some legislators were given two acres of land.

"The council poll was a contest between money power and people's power. MLAs who think they are secular, who believe in the socialist ideology, there are many like that (who did not vote for the MVA candidate). The rate for MLAs ranged from ₹20 crore to ₹25 crore. The MVA will not play such a game," he said, alluding that these parties did not vote for the MVA.

“We had 42 votes and our candidates got 47. We got an additional five votes. Five MLAs supported us, I thank them. When there are elections, allegations are made but I do not think about it...Mahayuti should get such success in the Vidhan Sabha as well…” exulted Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.