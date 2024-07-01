Maharashtra Legislative Council polls: BJP lists candidates, Pankaja Munde’s name announced after defeat in LS polls

The BJP announced the names of five candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council biennial elections on Monday. The list includes former MLA Pankaja Munde who unsuccessfully contested the recent Lok Sabha elections from Beed. This will be the first council election in Maharashtra since the NCP and Shiv Sena underwent vertical splits.

Elections to the Upper House of the state legislature are being held mere months before the assembly polls due in October. There are 14 vacancies in the 288-member house with the the electoral college now standing at 274. The quota for the winning candidate is 23.