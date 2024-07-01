Maharashtra Legislative Council polls: BJP lists candidates, Pankaja Munde’s name announced after defeat in LS polls

  • BJP announces the names of candidates for the Maharashtra Legislative Council biennial elections.

Livemint
First Published03:14 PM IST
BJP leader and party candidate Pankaja Munde shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections
BJP leader and party candidate Pankaja Munde shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections(PTI)

The BJP announced the names of five candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council biennial elections on Monday. The list includes former MLA Pankaja Munde who unsuccessfully contested the recent Lok Sabha elections from Beed. This will be the first council election in Maharashtra since the NCP and Shiv Sena underwent vertical splits.

Elections to the Upper House of the state legislature are being held mere months before the assembly polls due in October. There are 14 vacancies in the 288-member house with the the electoral college now standing at 274. The quota for the winning candidate is 23.

List of BJP candidates:

Pankaja Munde

Yogesh Tilekar

Parinay Phuke

Amit Gorkhe

Sadabhau Khot

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomePoliticsNewsMaharashtra Legislative Council polls: BJP lists candidates, Pankaja Munde’s name announced after defeat in LS polls

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

307.90
10:28 AM | 1 JUL 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

Tata Steel

174.10
10:27 AM | 1 JUL 2024
0.1 (0.06%)

Wipro

527.25
10:25 AM | 1 JUL 2024
12.35 (2.4%)

ICICI Bank

1,212.15
10:18 AM | 1 JUL 2024
12.35 (1.03%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,307.80
10:23 AM | 1 JUL 2024
208.25 (9.92%)

Mahanagar Gas

1,746.20
10:29 AM | 1 JUL 2024
149.45 (9.36%)

Chalet Hotels

873.20
09:59 AM | 1 JUL 2024
71 (8.85%)

Home First Finance Company India

1,126.65
09:59 AM | 1 JUL 2024
90.85 (8.77%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,272.00-862.00
    Chennai
    73,703.000.00
    Delhi
    72,984.00-1,006.00
    Kolkata
    73,200.00-287.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L1.01
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Politics

    More From Popular in Politics
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue