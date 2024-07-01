Hello User
Maharashtra Legislative Council polls: BJP lists candidates, Pankaja Munde's name announced after defeat in LS polls

Maharashtra Legislative Council polls: BJP lists candidates, Pankaja Munde's name announced after defeat in LS polls

  • BJP announces the names of candidates for the Maharashtra Legislative Council biennial elections.

BJP leader and party candidate Pankaja Munde shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections

The BJP announced the names of five candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council biennial elections on Monday. The list includes former MLA Pankaja Munde who unsuccessfully contested the recent Lok Sabha elections from Beed. This will be the first council election in Maharashtra since the NCP and Shiv Sena underwent vertical splits.

Elections to the Upper House of the state legislature are being held mere months before the assembly polls due in October. There are 14 vacancies in the 288-member house with the the electoral college now standing at 274. The quota for the winning candidate is 23.

List of BJP candidates:

Pankaja Munde

Yogesh Tilekar

Parinay Phuke

Amit Gorkhe

Sadabhau Khot

(With inputs from agencies)

