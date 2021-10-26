Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik today said that he has received a letter from an unnamed Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official alleging that a number of people have been framed in false cases by the anti-drugs agency.

The Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister said that he is forwarding the letter to NCB Director General SN Pradhan, to include it in the agency's probe into the cruise drug bust case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

"I have received a letter from an unnamed NCB official. I am sending this letter to Director General Narcotics requesting him to include this letter in the investigation being conducted on NCB's Sameer Wankhede. We demand there should be a probe," said Malik.

"My war is not against the agency. I am fighting injustice. I am only exposing one official who got the job by fraud. Wankhede used a fake birth certificate to get the NCB job. He has been illegally tapping phones of some people in Thane and Mumbai," Malik alleged.

Malik also claimed that Wankhede had sought the call detail record (CDR) of his family member from the police. Wankhede in his affidavit submitted to a Mumbai court on Monday claimed he was under a "lurking threat of arrest as it does not suit some vested interests for conducting an honest and impartial investigation". The official had also claimed that he was being personally targeted by a well-known political figure (Malik), and the on

Malik said that the letter he received mentions 26 cases in which it is alleged that Sameer Wankhede "did not follow proper rules while investigating the matter."

Wankhede has meanwhile said that all the allegations were false.

Mutha Ashok Jain, Director General, Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai, told ANI: "I have seen the letter. We will take necessary action."

Earlier today in a series of tweets, Malik said he has "received an envelope from an unnamed NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) official", adding that he will soon be revealing the details. "Envelope of the letter received by me from an unnamed NCB official. Contents of which I will be releasing soon on Twitter. (sic)," his tweet read.

Malik had earlier also shared the birth certificate of Wankhede on Twitter saying "Sameer Dawood Wankhede's fraud started from here." Following this Wankhede said he will fight Malik legally.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.