Maharashtra minister Shankarrao Gadakh on Monday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, the soil and water conservation minister informed about the same.

"My report has come out positive for COVID-19 and as per doctors' advice, I am in home isolation. All those who came in contact with me should take care of their health and get themselves tested," the MLA from Nevasa in Ahmednagar district said in a tweet in Marathi

माझा कोरोना तपासणी अहवाल पॅाझिटिव आल्यामुळे मी डॉक्टरांच्या सल्ल्याने गृहविलगिकरणांत आहे, माझ्या संपर्कात आलेल्यांनी काळजी घ्यावी व टेस्ट करून घ्यावी.

सर्वाना विनंती आहे की,शासनाच्या सूचनांचे पालन करावे,आपल्या घरातील सदस्यांची काळजी घ्यावी,मास्क वापरा,विनाकारण घराबाहेर पडू नका. — Shankarrao Gadakh Patil (@GadakhShankarao) April 5, 2021

Gadakh won the 2019 Assembly poll as an Independent candidate. He joined the Shiv Sena last year.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 57,074 (55.11 per cent). It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 5,250 while Karnataka reported 4,553 new cases.

Eight states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have shown a steep rise in the daily new cases accounting for 81.90 per cent of the new cases reported in a span of 24 hours. The daily rise in Covid-19 cases in India crossed the grim milestone of one lakh today.

