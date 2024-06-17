Maharashtra MLA makes big claim, says 18 to 19 NCP legislators in touch with Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra MLA Rohit Pawar insisted on Monday that 18 out of 19 NCP legislators in the state were currently in talks with Sharad Pawar. He claimed that the politicians were waiting to attend the Monsoon Session of the Assembly before crossing over in order to secure development funds for their constituencies. The assertion echoes a similar claim made by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut in early June.