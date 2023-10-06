NCP party name-symbol row: Election Commission to hear pleas of Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar
Election Commission to hear NCP factions' plea over party name and symbol
NCP party name-symbol row: Amid a feud between the faction led by Ajit Pawar and that by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will today hear the plea of both factions over claims on the party name and symbol. One faction of the NCP is led by Sharad Pawar and the other by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Today is the first hearing of the case before ECI.