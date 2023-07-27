Maharashtra News: Ajit Pawar to become CM? NCP ‘rebel’ MP Praful Patel says ‘he will…’2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 04:16 PM IST
Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel has said that nephew Pawar will get the opportunity to become the chief minister of Maharashtra.
