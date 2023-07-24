Maharashtra News: Ajit Pawar to become CM soon? Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan says …1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 08:48 PM IST
Maharashtra's political landscape continues to shift, with Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan claiming that Ajit Pawar will become the chief minister of Maharashtra around August 10, replacing current chief minister Eknath Shinde.
Maharashtra's partisan politics seems to be taking a new turn everyday. What started with a split in Shiv Sena leading to the usurping of the Uddhav Thackeray government in 2022, making Eknath Shinde the chief minister of Maharashtra , has now progressed onto a split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) when Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
