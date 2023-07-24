Maharashtra's partisan politics seems to be taking a new turn everyday. What started with a split in Shiv Sena leading to the usurping of the Uddhav Thackeray government in 2022, making Eknath Shinde the chief minister of Maharashtra , has now progressed onto a split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) when Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

