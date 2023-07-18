Maharashtra News: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis orders probe in BJP leader Kirit Somaiya ‘explicit’ video case2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 07:02 PM IST
A Marathi TV channel in Maharashtra aired a video allegedly showing a BJP leader in a compromising position, causing a controversy and calls for an investigation. If proven true, the video could impact the ruling Shiv Sena and BJP alliance. The authenticity of the video has not been verified.
Maharashtra saw a controversy arise, when a Marathi TV channel Lokshahi, repeatedly played a video which allegedly showed Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in a ‘compromising’ position.
The video was also critiqued by opposition Congress in Maharashtra. They claimed that this video exposes the ‘hypocrisy’ of BJP.
Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut, without naming Somaiya took to Twitter to quote Bal Thackeray and said, "don't kill with religion someone who is going to die by his karma".
In the Maharshtra Legislative Assembly, Ambadas Danve handed a pen drive to the authorities and claimed it contained an eight hour video of Somaiya, reported Indian Express.
“A leader who claims to be close to ED, CBI… and now I have some videos with me of him. I salute the woman who gave me the videos. The person has CISF protection. Whether the woman was being extorted?" Danve said. “Eight hours of videos are there with me in the pen drive. I will give it to the deputy chairperson…The leader’s name is Kirit Somaiya," Danve said.
“Many people have gone to prison because of him. He enjoys CISF protection… will the government act against him and remove his security? Please provide the pen drive to the home department for enquiry," Danve said.
The Opposition leaders shouted ‘shame’, ‘shame’.
(The video mentioned in the story could not be independently verified by Mint)