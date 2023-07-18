After the video was played and the matter brought up in the Upper House of the state legislature on Tuesday, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis assured a high level enquiry in the matter.

The video, if proven true, could cause a dent in the ruling Eknath Shinde camp Shiv Sena and BJP alliance, that came into power by overthrowing the then incumbent Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena (undivided) government.

“It is indeed a serious issue. We will conduct a detailed enquiry. The woman in the video will be identified. Police will be told. Nobody will be protected. A senior-level probe will be conducted," Fadnavis said, in response to Leader of in the Upper House Ambadas Danve and Anil Parab, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, raising the issue, as reported by Indian Express.

Earlier Kirti Somaiya had taken to Twitter to claim innocence and sought investigation into the authenticity of the video from Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

“A video clip of me was shown on a news channel. Claimed that I have harassed many women & many such video clips available & complaints received against Me. I have never abused any woman. Request @Dev_Fadnavis to investigate such allegations and verify the authenticity of Videos" Somaiya wrote on Twitter.