A Marathi TV channel in Maharashtra aired a video allegedly showing a BJP leader in a compromising position, causing a controversy and calls for an investigation. If proven true, the video could impact the ruling Shiv Sena and BJP alliance. The authenticity of the video has not been verified.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Maharashtra saw a controversy arise, when a Marathi TV channel Lokshahi, repeatedly played a video which allegedly showed Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in a ‘compromising’ position.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Maharashtra saw a controversy arise, when a Marathi TV channel Lokshahi, repeatedly played a video which allegedly showed Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in a ‘compromising’ position.
After the video was played and the matter brought up in the Upper House of the state legislature on Tuesday, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis assured a high level enquiry in the matter.
After the video was played and the matter brought up in the Upper House of the state legislature on Tuesday, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis assured a high level enquiry in the matter.
The video, if proven true, could cause a dent in the ruling Eknath Shinde camp Shiv Sena and BJP alliance, that came into power by overthrowing the then incumbent Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena (undivided) government.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The video, if proven true, could cause a dent in the ruling Eknath Shinde camp Shiv Sena and BJP alliance, that came into power by overthrowing the then incumbent Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena (undivided) government.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“It is indeed a serious issue. We will conduct a detailed enquiry. The woman in the video will be identified. Police will be told. Nobody will be protected. A senior-level probe will be conducted," Fadnavis said, in response to Leader of in the Upper House Ambadas Danve and Anil Parab, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, raising the issue, as reported by Indian Express.
“It is indeed a serious issue. We will conduct a detailed enquiry. The woman in the video will be identified. Police will be told. Nobody will be protected. A senior-level probe will be conducted," Fadnavis said, in response to Leader of in the Upper House Ambadas Danve and Anil Parab, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, raising the issue, as reported by Indian Express.
Earlier Kirti Somaiya had taken to Twitter to claim innocence and sought investigation into the authenticity of the video from Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Earlier Kirti Somaiya had taken to Twitter to claim innocence and sought investigation into the authenticity of the video from Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
“A video clip of me was shown on a news channel. Claimed that I have harassed many women & many such video clips available & complaints received against Me. I have never abused any woman. Request @Dev_Fadnavis to investigate such allegations and verify the authenticity of Videos" Somaiya wrote on Twitter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“A video clip of me was shown on a news channel. Claimed that I have harassed many women & many such video clips available & complaints received against Me. I have never abused any woman. Request @Dev_Fadnavis to investigate such allegations and verify the authenticity of Videos" Somaiya wrote on Twitter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The video was also critiqued by opposition Congress in Maharashtra. They claimed that this video exposes the ‘hypocrisy’ of BJP.
The video was also critiqued by opposition Congress in Maharashtra. They claimed that this video exposes the ‘hypocrisy’ of BJP.
Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut, without naming Somaiya took to Twitter to quote Bal Thackeray and said, "don't kill with religion someone who is going to die by his karma".
Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut, without naming Somaiya took to Twitter to quote Bal Thackeray and said, "don't kill with religion someone who is going to die by his karma".
In the Maharshtra Legislative Assembly, Ambadas Danve handed a pen drive to the authorities and claimed it contained an eight hour video of Somaiya, reported Indian Express.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the Maharshtra Legislative Assembly, Ambadas Danve handed a pen drive to the authorities and claimed it contained an eight hour video of Somaiya, reported Indian Express.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“A leader who claims to be close to ED, CBI… and now I have some videos with me of him. I salute the woman who gave me the videos. The person has CISF protection. Whether the woman was being extorted?" Danve said. “Eight hours of videos are there with me in the pen drive. I will give it to the deputy chairperson…The leader’s name is Kirit Somaiya," Danve said.
“A leader who claims to be close to ED, CBI… and now I have some videos with me of him. I salute the woman who gave me the videos. The person has CISF protection. Whether the woman was being extorted?" Danve said. “Eight hours of videos are there with me in the pen drive. I will give it to the deputy chairperson…The leader’s name is Kirit Somaiya," Danve said.
“Many people have gone to prison because of him. He enjoys CISF protection… will the government act against him and remove his security? Please provide the pen drive to the home department for enquiry," Danve said.
“Many people have gone to prison because of him. He enjoys CISF protection… will the government act against him and remove his security? Please provide the pen drive to the home department for enquiry," Danve said.