Maharashtra News: ‘Either you’ll survive or I will,’ says Uddhav Thackeray, warns BJP leader and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published1 Aug 2024, 07:21 AM IST
Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray has attacked the state's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying, "Either you will survive or I.” 

Thackeray's remarks, while virtually kickstarting the campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, have triggered a protest from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“We endured everything but stood firm and taught the BJP a lesson in the Lok Sabha elections," Thackeray was quoted as saying by news agency IANS. He spoke at a pre-election preparatory meeting of party workers and leaders from Mumbai on July 31.

He recalled how former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had informed him that Fadnavis was 'conspiring' to dump both Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray in jail.

“If you act straight we shall be straight, but if you play crooked, we shall do likewise. Now either you will stay or I will," Thackeray said.

Referring to recent general elections, Thackeray said his party was broken, its leaders were targeted by central probe agencies, money power was used against the party, and the BJP even wanted to throw its leaders in jail. "But we survived everything and emerged victorious,” he said amid thunderous applause.

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, the EknathShinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, won 17 of Maharashtra’s 48 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The OppositionMaha Vikas Aghadi(MVA), comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the NCP (Sharad Pawar) won 30 seats.

Thackeray also challenged the BJP, saying that the MVA had cut down Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrogance in the Lok Sabha elections. “Now, we will complete the unfinished job in the assembly elections,” he said

Assembly polls in Maharashtra are slated to be held in October-November.

Thackeray also reminded the gathering how the MVA unitedly won 4 out of 6 Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, adding that the opposition's performance made the top BJP leaders, including PM Modi, uncomfortable.

“Listening to PM Modi's speeches has become painful now…" he said.

BJP Protests

BJP leaders, including state President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, lashed out at Thackeray, accusing him of ‘sowing communal divisions among the people’, and said, “you will have to take 100 births before finishing Mr Fadnavis' politics.”

“Thackeray has forgotten how he got his MPs elected in PM Modi'ss name, but when he was the chief minister, he back-stabbed the BJP and even hatched a conspiracy to put Fadnavis in jail,” said Bawankule.

“But with people's blessings, he could not succeed,” he said.

The state BJP chief alleged Pakistani flags were seen in Thackeray's meetings in Nashik and Mumbai, but now he's talking about finishing Fadnavis. Bawankule also accused Thackeray of provoking such elements and polarising different castes and religions that have lived harmoniously so far.

(With agency inputs)

First Published:1 Aug 2024, 07:21 AM IST
