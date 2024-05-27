Two assailants on motorbikes allegedly shot and injured former Malegaon mayor Abdul Malik near a petrol pump in Maharashtra's Nashik district in the wee hours on Monday, newswire PTI reported quoting a police official.

According to PTI, the incident occurred at 1:20 a.m. on Monday, May 27, on Old Agra Road, where Malik was seated outside a shop.

"Two unidentified persons arrived on a motorbike and allegedly fired three rounds at him. Malik received wounds on his chest and leg," the police official told PTI.

The official said that Malik was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition was reported to be stable. "He is recuperating," the official confirmed.

Police have registered a case against the two unidentified attackers under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 307 (attempt to murder). “Further investigation is underway," the official said, as reported by PTI.

The incident comes just days after the Uttarakhand High Court overturned a notice to Abdul Malik regarding a riot in Haldwani. On May 25, Justice Manoj Kumar's bench quashed the notice, which demanded Malik pay ₹2.6 crore for damage caused to public property during the commotion. The court accepted Malik's plea that the charges against him are yet to be proven, as per PTI.

The Haldwani Municipal Corporation issued the notice to Malik on April 25, requiring payment within three days. The report added that Malik challenged the notice in the high court, arguing that allegations against him must be proven in court before any recovery can be made.

The violence in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area erupted on February 8 following the demolition of a madrasa and a prayer space built by Malik on allegedly illegally grabbed government land, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

