Maharashtra news: Former Malegaon Mayor Abdul Malik wounded in early morning shooting in Nashik
Former Malegaon mayor Abdul Malik was shot and injured by two assailants on motorbikes near a petrol pump in Maharashtra's Nashik district. The incident occurred on May 27 at 1:20 a.m. Malik is stable in the hospital.
Two assailants on motorbikes allegedly shot and injured former Malegaon mayor Abdul Malik near a petrol pump in Maharashtra's Nashik district in the wee hours on Monday, newswire PTI reported quoting a police official.