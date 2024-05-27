Active Stocks
Mon May 27 2024 15:29:54
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 175.85 0.60%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 370.45 -1.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 833.00 0.53%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,526.90 0.68%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,129.15 -0.19%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Maharashtra news: Former Malegaon Mayor Abdul Malik wounded in early morning shooting in Nashik
BackBack

Maharashtra news: Former Malegaon Mayor Abdul Malik wounded in early morning shooting in Nashik

Livemint

Former Malegaon mayor Abdul Malik was shot and injured by two assailants on motorbikes near a petrol pump in Maharashtra's Nashik district. The incident occurred on May 27 at 1:20 a.m. Malik is stable in the hospital.

Abdul Malik was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable, the police confirmed. (AP)Premium
Abdul Malik was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable, the police confirmed. (AP)

Two assailants on motorbikes allegedly shot and injured former Malegaon mayor Abdul Malik near a petrol pump in Maharashtra's Nashik district in the wee hours on Monday, newswire PTI reported quoting a police official.

According to PTI, the incident occurred at 1:20 a.m. on Monday, May 27, on Old Agra Road, where Malik was seated outside a shop.

"Two unidentified persons arrived on a motorbike and allegedly fired three rounds at him. Malik received wounds on his chest and leg," the police official told PTI.

Also Read | Swati Maliwal breaks down in court during Bibhav Kumar's bail hearing, says report

The official said that Malik was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition was reported to be stable. "He is recuperating," the official confirmed.

Also Read | Punjab Lok Sabha polls 2024: Jalandhar braces for intense battle among former CM Charanjit Singh Channi and 3 turncoats

Police have registered a case against the two unidentified attackers under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 307 (attempt to murder). “Further investigation is underway," the official said, as reported by PTI.

The incident comes just days after the Uttarakhand High Court overturned a notice to Abdul Malik regarding a riot in Haldwani. On May 25, Justice Manoj Kumar's bench quashed the notice, which demanded Malik pay 2.6 crore for damage caused to public property during the commotion. The court accepted Malik's plea that the charges against him are yet to be proven, as per PTI.

The Haldwani Municipal Corporation issued the notice to Malik on April 25, requiring payment within three days. The report added that Malik challenged the notice in the high court, arguing that allegations against him must be proven in court before any recovery can be made.

The violence in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area erupted on February 8 following the demolition of a madrasa and a prayer space built by Malik on allegedly illegally grabbed government land, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 27 May 2024, 02:52 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue