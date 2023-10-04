Maharashtra news: NCP's Ajit Pawar skips Delhi trip with CM Shinde, Fadnavis; Supriya Sule quips ‘Honeymoon over’
Ajit Pawar who was reportedly unhappy with delay in appointment of NCP ministers as district guardian, replaced BJP's Chandrakant Patil as Pune's Guardian minister. Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif and Dhananjay Munde were handed Buldhana, Kolhapur, and Beed districts
Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party's rebel leader Ajit Pawar skipped accompanying Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on a trip to Delhi, sparking buzz of trouble in paradise for Maharashtra's triple engine government.