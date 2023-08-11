Maharashtra news: NCP leader Nawab Malik gets interim bail from Supreme Court1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 05:07 PM IST
While giving bail to Nawab Malik, the Supreme Court bench observed that the interim bail was granted on medical grounds and not on merits
Supreme Court granted interim bail to former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Friday. The interim bail was granted for a period of two months on medical grounds. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in February 2022 in a case of money laundering.