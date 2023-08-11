Supreme Court granted interim bail to former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Friday. The interim bail was granted for a period of two months on medical grounds. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in February 2022 in a case of money laundering.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi was hearing the plea which challenged the order of the Bombay High Court rejecting his bail petition. The bench observed that the interim bail was granted on medical grounds and not on merits.

"He is in hospital for kidney disease and ailments. Let counter affidavit be filed to the main petition within 5 weeks and rejoinder thereafter in 3 weeks. List after 10 weeks. Bail granted. We are passing the order strictly on medical conditions and have not entered merits," the order said as per Bar and Bench.

More to come…