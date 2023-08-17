Maharashtra News: Raj Thackeray takes dig at BJP, says ‘build your party without breaking MLAs from others’1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 04:36 PM IST
MNS chief Raj Thackeray criticizes BJP for splitting parties in Maharashtra, urges them to focus on building their own party.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, at a time when the tension between Sharad Pawar and his rebellious nephew Ajit Pawar continues with regards to senior Pawar being reportedly asked to join the Shiv Sena- BJP alliance in the state.