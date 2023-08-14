Maharashtra News: Sharad, Ajit Pawar's ‘secret’ meet cause 'confusion' for MVA ahead of INDIA bloc meet in Mumbai2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 02:50 PM IST
The unpredictable developments in the partisan politics scenario on Maharashtra has heightened the probability of trouble in the already tumultuous political scenario of the state, that began with Eknath Shinde's rebellion in 2022, leading to the downfall of the Uddhav Thackeray government.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar had on Sunday reportedly held a ‘lengthy secret’ meet with his estranged nephew and now deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar. On Monday, Maha Vikas Agadhi(MVA) member Uddhav Thackeray noted that ‘frequent meetings’ between the Pawar duo is tarnishing the image of Sharad Pawar.