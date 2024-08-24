Maharashtra News: Z plus security may be an attempt to spy on me ahead of assembly polls, says Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra News: Narendra Modi-led government, on August 21, accorded ‘Z plus’ security cover to Sharad Pawar, who is the chief of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP).

Veteran politician Sharad Pawar has said that the Z plus security cover accorded to him earlier this week could be an arrangement to get ‘authentic information’ about him as Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled later this year. 

Narendra Modi-led government, on August 21, accorded ‘Z plus’ security cover to Pawar, who is the chief of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP).

Asked about the security upgrade for him, the 83-year-old politician told the media in Navi Mumbai that he wasn’t aware of the reason behind the move.

“A home ministry official told me that the government has decided to give three persons Z plus security and I was one of them. I asked who the other two were. I was told RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Union home minister Amit Shah,” said Pawar.

“Maybe since elections are approaching, this can be an arrangement to get authentic information (about me),” he quipped.

A team of 55 armed personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been earmarked as part of Pawar’s Z plus security cover. A threat assessment review by central agencies had recommended a strong security cover for Pawar, official sources had said earlier.

The VIP security cover categorisations begin from the highest Z followed by Z, Y ,Y and X.

Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) is a part of the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), also comprising the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, that performed impressively in the held Lok Sabha polls, winning 30 of the 48 seats in the state.

The ruling Mahayuti coalition of BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and NCP headed by Ajit Pawar had to contend with only 17 seats.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held in October-November.

Maharashtra Bandh Called Off

In another news, Pawar expressed his dismay in the decision of Bombay High Court's (HC) decision on the Maharashtra Bandh called by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Saturday, August 24 in the Badlapur sexual assault case. 

Bombay High Court on August 23, said it will ask the political parties and individuals to "restrain" from calling Maharashtra Bandh. Pawar said that the decision is outside the purview of the Indian Constitution. 

'Because of the time constraint to appeal to the Supreme Court, I appeal to call off the strike," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Maharashtra News: Z plus security may be an attempt to spy on me ahead of assembly polls, says Sharad Pawar

