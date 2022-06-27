Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde dials MNS chief Raj Thackeray2 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 11:44 AM IST
Eknath Shide spoke to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray about the recent political situation in Maharashtra
Eknath Shide spoke to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray about the recent political situation in Maharashtra
Listen to this article
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shide spoke to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray about the recent political situation in the state, confirmed MNS leader, news agency ANI reported.