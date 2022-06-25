Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra political crisis: Thackeray to chair crucial Shiv Sena meet today

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray interacts with Shiv Sena Corporators via video conferencing, in Mumbai on Friday.
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:41 AM ISTLivemint

The political crisis in Maharashtra continues. Taking dissident Shiv Sena MLAs head on, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has accused them of betrayal and challenged them to try and wean away common party workers

Maharashtra political crisis: As the four-day-old political crisis, triggered due to a revolt by a group of Shiv Sena MLAs led by cabinet minister Eknath Shinde, showed no signs of heading towards a resolution, Thackeray upped the ante and said those who want to leave can do so and communicated directly with Shiv Sainiks and mid-level functionaries, and also met NCP president Sharad Pawar, whose party is the second largest constituent in the ruling MVA alliance.

25 Jun 2022, 08:41 AM IST Sena to send notices to rebels; seeks disqualification of four more MLAs

The Shiv Sena has sent the names of four more rebel MLAs to the Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker for initiating action of disqualification against them, a senior leader said. The party will also issue notices to 16 MLAs of the rebel faction and ask them to respond by Monday.

25 Jun 2022, 08:26 AM IST Crucial Shiv Sena meeting today

The Shiv Sena has called a meeting of its national executive at 1 pm at the Sena Bhawan in Dadar. Uddhav Thackeray is expected to chair the meeting virtually.

