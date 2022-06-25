Maharashtra political crisis: Thackeray to chair crucial Shiv Sena meet today

Maharashtra political crisis: As the four-day-old political crisis, triggered due to a revolt by a group of Shiv Sena MLAs led by cabinet minister Eknath Shinde, showed no signs of heading towards a resolution, Thackeray upped the ante and said those who want to leave can do so and communicated directly with Shiv Sainiks and mid-level functionaries, and also met NCP president Sharad Pawar, whose party is the second largest constituent in the ruling MVA alliance.
25 Jun 2022, 08:41 AM IST
Sena to send notices to rebels; seeks disqualification of four more MLAs
The Shiv Sena has sent the names of four more rebel MLAs to the Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker for initiating action of disqualification against them, a senior leader said. The party will also issue notices to 16 MLAs of the rebel faction and ask them to respond by Monday.
25 Jun 2022, 08:26 AM IST
Crucial Shiv Sena meeting today
The Shiv Sena has called a meeting of its national executive at 1 pm at the Sena Bhawan in Dadar. Uddhav Thackeray is expected to chair the meeting virtually.