Maharashtra Politics: Eknath Shinde hits back at Uddhav Thackeray, says ’he will realise what big mistake he made by...’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday hit-back at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for accusing him of stealing party's symbol (bow and arrow), and said that they will realise the mistake they have done by abandoning ideas of late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray.

Addressing Shiv Sankalp Melava at Aurangabad in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray launched an attack on Shinde camp saying, with the teachings of Balasaheb, he was proud to have won the fight using Mashal (UBT party symbol), even though bow and arrow (Shiv Sena symbol) was ‘stolen’ from him.

Thackeray also criticised schemes announced by the Mahayuti government, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar) in the budget as ploy to lure voters ahead of the state elections which are likely to be held in October.

Reacting to Thackeray's remark, Eknath Shinde said, “How many times will you cry like a small kid. In Gram Panchayat elections, his party stood sixth, while we emerged second. In the Lok Sabha election, we received more votes than them. How many times will you say we have stolen (party symbol).”

Shinde further claimed that people were voting in favour of them as the Thackeray camp has abandoned the thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray.

“We contested 13 seats (in Lok Sabha) and won 7. We got 2 lakh more votes. Their strike rate was 42 per cent, ours was 47 per cent. People have confirmed whom Shiv Sena belongs to. The core voter of Shiv Sena is with us, and they will get to know it in assembly polls.”

Shinde also claimed that they will fall (assembly seats) and will have to face the consequences for abandoning ideas of later Shiv Sena supremo.

Taking a jibe at Thackeray, the Chief Minister said he was happy that those who did not go out of the gate of his home was now meeting farmers.

Shinde added that in the assembly election, voters will compare the work done by them (MVA) and us (Mahayuti).

In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) won nine out of 21 seats it contested.

What Uddhav Thackeray said in Aurangabad — Lok Sabha fight was for the country, constitution and democracy. The assembly polls are going to be for Maharashtra's Asmita.

— Many schemes are being announced (by the state govt) in view of the election. Of the schemes announced in the last 10 years, how many have been implemented?