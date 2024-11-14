Maharashtra poll: Whose populism will win the day?
Summary
- After being bested by the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi in the Maharashtra Lok Sabha poll, the BJP, fresh from a victory in Haryana, is itching to beat the MVA with its Mahayuti alliance. Both sides have unveiled sops galore for the electorate. Who will prevail?
Mumbai/Palghar/Uran: Ranshet, a small village in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, is 130 kilometres away from Mantralaya, the seat of power in the state. Paddy farmer Ladki Vitthal Korda, 52, belongs to Karbat pada, a tribal hamlet in Ranshet, and is a beneficiary of a flagship cash transfer scheme for women run by the state government.
Korda had a wide grin on her face as family members joked about how she shared a name with the scheme: Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. Under this scheme, women belonging to families with an annual income of less than ₹2.5 lakh are entitled to financial assistance of ₹1,500 a month, which is transferred directly to their bank accounts.
So far, Korda has received ₹7,500 over two tranches. The timing was near perfect—a few months ago, her daughter-in-law gave birth to twins and the extra money came in handy for medical and childcare expenses.
“For the first time, I received money from the government directly in my account. It is good but not enough. Women should get skilled and should have employment opportunities in the village itself. Right now, there is none," she said, while using a makeshift winnowing fan to separate grain from chaff outside her home.