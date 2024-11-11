Maharashtra Polls 2024: Devendra Fadnavis counter attacks Owaisi saying ‘decendents of Razakars who tortured…’

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis criticized AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, labeling him a descendant of Razakars, who historically oppressed Marathwada. 

Livemint
Updated11 Nov 2024, 01:18 PM IST
Fadnavis Criticizes Owaisi, Calls Out 'Razakar' Heritage Amid Election Campaign
Fadnavis Criticizes Owaisi, Calls Out ’Razakar’ Heritage Amid Election Campaign(Nitin Lawate )

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his remarks, noting that ‘they are descendants of "Razakars", who tortured the people of Marathwada.’

"They are descendants of 'Razakars'. The 'Razakars' tortured the people of Marathwada, looted their lands, tried to rape women, and destroyed families. How can they talk to us?" Fadnavis said. The term "Razakar," meaning "volunteers" in Arabic, is derogatory in Bangladesh as it refers to those who sided with the Pakistan Army during the 1971 Liberation War.

This comes after Owaisi replied to Fadnavis' earlier remarks like "Vote-Jihad" and “Dharma yuddha”, saying, “my ancestors did Jihad against Britishers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Fadnavis cannot defeat him in a debate.”

On Saturday Fadnavis while campaigning for Mahayuti candidates for Assembly polls, said that that "Vote-Jihad" should be countered by "Dharma-Yuddha" of the vote.

Further, the Maharashtra Deputy CM exuded confidence in winning the Nagpur South-West Assembly seat, from where he is the candidate.

"This constituency is my family. They have elected me five times. Whatever I am today is because of them. Our (Mahayuti) credibility is high, their (Maha Vikas Aghadi) credibility is zero. Ladli Behan Yojana is a game changer scheme and I am confident that Ladli Behna will remain with us," Devendra Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis also held a roadshow in Nagpur today ahead of the Assembly polls.

Assembly elections in the state are scheduled for November 20, with votes for all 288 constituencies to be counted on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies)

11 Nov 2024, 01:18 PM IST
