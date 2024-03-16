With Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra nearing its end in Maharashtra, a massive rally has been planned on Sunday at Mumbai's Shivaji Park where most of the INDIA bloc leaders are slated to participate, the Congress state chief Nana Patole said.

“A huge rally will be organised. Leaders of the INDIA bloc will be present here to welcome Rahul Gandhi," Patole told ANI on Friday.

Heaping praise on Rahul Gandhi, who is to end the Nyay Yatra on Sunday, the senior Congress leader said, "People from the INDIA bloc as well as those across the country have faith in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and have high hopes for him. Everyone knows about Rahul Gandhi's sacrifice. He is fighting for the country, its Constitution and its democracy." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When asked about the Congress meeting on Friday, Patole stated it focused on poll preparations. Sunday's grand rally will mark the commencement of the INDIA bloc's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi's rally in Maharashtra comes amidst a series of party leaders defecting to the BJP, notably former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan

Chavan's switch to the BJP occurred in Mumbai on February 13. Recently, senior party leader Padmakar Valvi also joined the BJP in Mumbai, in the presence of state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Ashok Chavan.

Additionally, Basavaraj Patil joined the BJP in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP chief Chandrakant Patil a few weeks ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)

