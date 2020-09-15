Maharashtra's new campaign to battle covid- 19 rolls out today: Key things

In the wake of the rise of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the state government will roll out the ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign today. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced the launch of the new from September 15 to fight the pandemic that has infected 10,77,374 people in the state as on Monday. On the eve of the launch of the campaign, state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asked officials to ensure its success.

Here is all you need to know about Maharashtra's govt new campaign ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ to fight coronavirus

1) In the first phase of the ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ initiative, the government has set a target of reaching 2.25 crore families twice a month, for which help of NGOs and elected representatives will be taken.

2) Volunteers will be appointed by the health department for undertaking a door-to-door survey and test temperature and oxygen levels of people.

3) The teams will trace suspected COVID-19 patients and those suffering from other ailments, as per the government.

4) Under this campaign, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will reach out to every family residing in the financial capital and will provide medical help and guidance if needed.

5) The three-pronged approach to taking preventive precautions in personal, family, and public life mentioned by the civic body in the notification posted on Twitter are 1) Maintain safe distance, of at least 2 meters between each other. 2) Use masks regularly and properly 3) Wash your hands regularly and use sanitizer properly.

6)"Ensuring that no one gets infected by the disease is the key mantra and our squads will reach out to households to inform people on this," the statement quoted Thackeray as saying.

7) The first phase of the campaign will end on October 10.

8) The second phase will take place between October 12 to 24.

















