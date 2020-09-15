Maharashtra's new campaign to battle covid- 19 rolls out today: Key things

In the wake of the rise of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the state government will roll out the ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign today. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced the launch of the new from September 15 to fight the pandemic that has infected 10,77,374 people in the state as on Monday. On the eve of the launch of the campaign, state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asked officials to ensure its success.