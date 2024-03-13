Congress leader and former minister Padmakar Valvi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, March 13.

BJP's Maharashtra unit President Chandrashekhar Bawankule and party leader Ashok Chavan were also present on the occasion.

Padmakar Valvi is a former Congress MLA from Shahada constituency in Nandurbar. Valvi, former sports minister in the state, is one of the prominent faces of the Congress in Nandurbar and North Maharashtra.

(This is a breaking story. Check back for updates)

