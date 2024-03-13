Congress leader and former minister Padmakar Valvi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, March 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP's Maharashtra unit President Chandrashekhar Bawankule and party leader Ashok Chavan were also present on the occasion.

Padmakar Valvi is a former Congress MLA from Shahada constituency in Nandurbar. Valvi, former sports minister in the state, is one of the prominent faces of the Congress in Nandurbar and North Maharashtra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a breaking story. Check back for updates)

