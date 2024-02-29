Active Stocks
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar invites Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar for lunch at Baramati residence

Written By Akriti Anand

What's cooking in Maharashtra? NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar extended an invitation to rival faction leaders Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis for lunch at his Baramati residence.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) president Sharad Pawar during the inauguration ceremony of the 100th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Sammelan 2024, at Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune (Sharad Pawar X)

Sharad Pawar, the chief of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) invited Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and both Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis for lunch at his Baramati residence on March 2. The three leaders belong to Sharad Pawar's rival factions.

In a letter, Sharad Pawar wrote, "After taking oath as the chief minister of the state, the CM is coming to Baramati for the first time and I am very glad about his visit to attend the Namo Maharojgar Event in Baramati. Therefore, I would like to extend the invitation for the meal at my residence after the event along with his other Cabinet colleagues."

Shinde along with his deputies Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are scheduled to attend a job fair, 'Namo Maharojgar Melava', in the premises of Vidya Pratishthan college in Baramati town of Pune district.

Sharad Pawar's surprise invitation to Shinde and the two deputy chief ministers came in the backdrop of a split in the NCP, a party founded by him in 1999. He has strained ties with his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar — who parted ways with his uncle and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in July last year.

Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP was declared the “real NCP faction" by the Election Commission and the Maharashtra Speaker earlier this month

Besides, speculations are rife that Ajit Pawar is thinking of fielding a candidate for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, news agency PTI reported. This seat is currently represented by his cousin and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule.

In the invitation (which is part of a letter dated February 28) extended to Shinde, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar stated that as parliamentarians, he and Sule would like to attend the official event in Baramati. 

The Rajya Sabha MP, in the letter addressed to Shinde, said as president of Vidya Pratishthan, he would be glad to welcome CM Shinde on the premises of the educational institute. He urged Shinde along with Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to accept his invitation for a meal at his residence in Baramati, 'Govindbaug, after the event at Vidya Pratishthan.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published: 29 Feb 2024, 07:26 PM IST
