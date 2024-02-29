Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar invites Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar for lunch at Baramati residence
What's cooking in Maharashtra? NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar extended an invitation to rival faction leaders Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis for lunch at his Baramati residence.
Sharad Pawar, the chief of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) invited Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and both Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis for lunch at his Baramati residence on March 2. The three leaders belong to Sharad Pawar's rival factions.